James A. Spino, born April 26, 1930 in Oakville, Conn., to Angelo and Catherine Julian
Spino. A product and mechanical designer, he worked for North America Phillips Corp. Until his retirement in 1992. He moved from Waterbury, Conn., to Venice in 1993. He was a member of the Italian America Club of Venice and the Lovelanders, Inc.
His survivors are wife Rita of 69 years, Son James and Daughter Marianne of Venice; Son Glen (Cathy) of Avon, Connecticut; Brother Gene (Ann) of Tucson, Arizona;
Two Grandchildren, Glen and Jennifer and one Great Granddaughter Alexis.
Several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by son SSG Ronald J. Spino (Betty) of Fayetteville, N.C.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Center Road,
Venice at a later date. Arrangements are by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral
Homes, 1935 So. Tamiami Trail, Venice, Florida.
In Lieu of flowers donation may be made to Loveland Center, Havana Road; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, South Moon Road, both of Venice, Florida and Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.