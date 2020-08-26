James A. Spino, born April 26, 1930 in Oakville, Conn., to Angelo and Catherine Julian



Spino. A product and mechanical designer, he worked for North America Phillips Corp. Until his retirement in 1992. He moved from Waterbury, Conn., to Venice in 1993. He was a member of the Italian America Club of Venice and the Lovelanders, Inc.



His survivors are wife Rita of 69 years, Son James and Daughter Marianne of Venice; Son Glen (Cathy) of Avon, Connecticut; Brother Gene (Ann) of Tucson, Arizona;



Two Grandchildren, Glen and Jennifer and one Great Granddaughter Alexis.



Several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by son SSG Ronald J. Spino (Betty) of Fayetteville, N.C.



A Memorial Mass will be held at Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Center Road,



Venice at a later date. Arrangements are by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral



Homes, 1935 So. Tamiami Trail, Venice, Florida.



In Lieu of flowers donation may be made to Loveland Center, Havana Road; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, South Moon Road, both of Venice, Florida and Tidewell Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store