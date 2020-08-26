1/
James A. Spino
James A. Spino, born April 26, 1930 in Oakville, Conn., to Angelo and Catherine Julian

Spino. A product and mechanical designer, he worked for North America Phillips Corp. Until his retirement in 1992. He moved from Waterbury, Conn., to Venice in 1993. He was a member of the Italian America Club of Venice and the Lovelanders, Inc.

His survivors are wife Rita of 69 years, Son James and Daughter Marianne of Venice; Son Glen (Cathy) of Avon, Connecticut; Brother Gene (Ann) of Tucson, Arizona;

Two Grandchildren, Glen and Jennifer and one Great Granddaughter Alexis.

Several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by son SSG Ronald J. Spino (Betty) of Fayetteville, N.C.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Center Road,

Venice at a later date. Arrangements are by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral

Homes, 1935 So. Tamiami Trail, Venice, Florida.

In Lieu of flowers donation may be made to Loveland Center, Havana Road; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, South Moon Road, both of Venice, Florida and Tidewell Hospice.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
1935 Tamiami Trl S
Venice, FL 34293
(941) 493-4900
