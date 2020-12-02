James Albin Johnson, 79, of Venice, Fla.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Britt, Minn., was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. James was born on Nov. 5, 1941, to parents Ann (Gabrielson) and Albin Johnson in Virginia, Minn. As a young man, Jimmy was known to be rambunctious, curious, organized, and quiet contemplative. He claimed that his life was forever changed in 1959, the year he graduated from high school, when his parents took him on a family vacation to Washington, D.C. where he shook the hand of then President of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower. This inspiration led him to earn a varsity letter for running track and motivated him to achieve highest marks in junior college. He furthered his education at the University of Minnesota where he was drafted in the Selective Service during his final exam week his senior year. He was permitted to finish his finals and earn his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance. Jim was extremely grateful that his accounting degree allowed him to serve the United States on American soil during the Vietnam War. He processed payroll for thousands of servicemen and was a dedicated member of the United States Army at Fort Lewis in Tacoma, Wash.
Jim was immediately hired by Rosemount Engineering Company as a general accountant in Minneapolis after he completed his military service in 1966. He served at the office until he was transferred to the Chief Accountant position in Nashville, Tenn., in 1968. Jim was introduced to his future wife, Stephania (Gilmer) by mutual friends in 1971 and they were married the next year. Jim and Stephania had three daughters; he was a devoted, loving husband and a proud, dependable father. He worked for Rosemount for several years and eventually took the Comptroller position at Teledyne Firth Sterling in Smyrna, Tenn. During this time he also studied and became a Certified Financial Planner. He went on to help many friends and family with their financial paperwork. He was able to take an early retirement and enjoyed many years of spending time with his family, gardening, reading and research, literacy volunteering, and dedicated himself to his health and well-being.
He was preceded in passing by his father, Albin Johnson and his mother, Ann Charlotte Johnson.
James is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Stephania, his daughters, Heather (Ken) Flood, Amy (Stefano) Ragozzino, and Gretchen; and his three grandchildren, Gabriella, Giuseppe, and Piper; and his sister Sharon (Daryl) Durheim and their sons and grandchildren.
Services: A celebration of his life will be held at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Memorial Garden in Venice, Fla., in the near future.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the South County Food Pantry at www.southcountyfoodpantry.com
.
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home in Venice Florida. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
.