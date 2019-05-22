James "Diamond Jim" Francis Geheran passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019.



A native of Bayshore New York, Jim was the second son of Belinda and James Geheran.



He served his country in Vietnam where he was known to have been separated from his unit during the Campaign of the Iron Triangle. After the war he lived in Germany and Spain before settling back in the United States and raising a family. Jim was a devoted father, husband, aspiring cocktail waitress, Santa Clause impersonator, bagel connoisseur, pickle ball champion, and Bose Speaker enthusiast. Despite a very international career, Jim never abandoned the voyage of discovery. He was an intransigent voice for international human rights and democracy. In his local community, he channeled his love of cycling to promote active lifestyles and community bicycle programmes. Jim never believed in personal limitations, from cycling across Ireland with one lung to doggedly pursuing ways to embellish Kraft Macaroni and Cheese. However, his talents far outweighed his limitations. No one could better turn a phrase or a move on the dance floor. And he always knew just the right moment to order a pepperoni pizza to go.



He is survived by his wife, Ludmila Bredyuk; his children, Matthew, Jessica, and Stephanie Geheran, whom he affectionately referred to as his "Main Man", his "Tootsie Wootsie", and his "Sunshine"; his siblings, John Geheran, Thomas Geheran, and Mary Beck; and his grandchildren, Asher James and Darby Geheran.



A service will be held on May 26, 2019 at Unity Church 125 N Jackson Rd Venice, FL 34292



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238