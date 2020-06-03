James Reppi Jr., 70, of Venice went home to be with the Lord May 31, 2020.



He was predeceased by his parents James Sr. and Katherine Reppi.



Originally from Syracuse, N.Y. Jim owned and operated J-REP Trucking for 30 years.



He built and drove late model race cars and trucks most of his adult life.



Jim worked for SCAT for 10 years and was the Financial Secretary of his Union until illness forced his retirement.



He was the President of his HOA for multiple years.



Jim is survived by Joan, his loving wife and best friend of 51 years, son James III., and grandson Jaden of Bradenton, Fla.; brothers: Dennis (Kathy), Dominick (Bernie), Samuel (Antoinette), Richard (Kim) and sister Christine Wright; brother-in-law Joseph Mingin all of Syracuse, sister-in-law Catherine Cazzolli of Venice, many nieces, nephews, wonderful friends and his two adoring dogs.



Jim was a treasure and was always there to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.



