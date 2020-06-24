James "Jim" Stephen Gross, 74, of North Venice, Fla., and formerly from Appleton, Wis., passed away on June 15, 2020. Jim was born on November 7, 1945, in Menominee, Mich., to his parents, George and Marjorie (Jergens) Gross. He attended the Stephenson School System in Michigan and graduated with the Crivitz, WI High School Class of 1963. Jim received his BA degree from the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh. After graduation he proudly served in the Army Reserve, the 432nd Civil Affairs Unit and was a 10 year veteran.
Jim had a rewarding career with AAL/Thrivent Financial of Appleton. He became an officer and rose to the position of Vice President and General Manager. He enjoyed the work he did and retired after 30 years .
Jim loved antique cars, cooking, gardening, and traveling. He participated in missionary work in China, Slovakia, and Palestine. He joined the Venice Area Historical Society and volunteered as a docent at the Venice Train Depot.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Karen (Berg) Gross, of North Venice, Fla.; brother, Jerry Gross (Laura) of Bumpass, Va.; sister, Lori Kirt (David) of Menominee, Mich.; sisters-in-law, DeAnna Peterson (Joseph) of Chester, N.Y., Sherry Curtis (Gary) of Venice, Fla., and Marcia Aemisegger (David) of Venice, Fla. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Karen Odale, and his brother, George.
Jim had a grand life, great wife and little strife.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation be made to the Venice Area Historical Society to be used for the Circus Car Fund. Send to: Venice Area Historical Society, PO Box 995, Venice FL 34284
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.