James V. Giarrusso Jr. (Jim), 88, of Venice, Fla., passed away on Nov. 12, 2020. He was born April 1, 1932, to James and Caroline Giarrusso. As a Boston Native, he was a graduate of Boston English High School and Boston Technical School. Jim retired from Stone and Webster Engineering in Boston, Mass., after 45 years in the engineering field.
Jim married his wife T. Constance (Connie) Ayotte 59 years ago on Sept. 2, 1961. They lived in Peabody, Mass., and Hamilton, Mass., before retiring to Florida.
James was a member of the Our Lady of Lourdes parish.
He was a beloved dad to James III, Joseph, and Jacqueline, father-in-law to Rebekah Giarrusso, Julie Giarrusso, and Francis Gagne, grandfather to 10 grandchildren, and great-grandfather to four great-grandchildren. They were the joy of his life.
He is predeceased by his parents and brother Joseph.
His family meant the whole world to him, he adored them one and all.
Funeral arrangements and cremation will be handled by Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Francis Animal Rescue or any animal rescue of your choice.
A mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes in Venice, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 10 a.m.