Janet Elizabeth Bemont Fingles died 30 Dec 2019. She was born in Hartford Ct 9 July 1936 and raised in E Hartford Connecticut. Christened,
confirmed, and married in 1st Congregational Church of E Hartford. She was married to Douglas Fingles for 63 years and traveled the world making 26 different homes for her family. She leaves her husband Douglas, 3 children Douglas Jr. (Deb), Bruce (Fay), and Elizabeth (Paul) and 5 grandchildren (Jennifer, Patrick, Catherine, Megan,and Connor). Services will be held at Grace United Methodist Church on 18 January. Anyone wishing to commemorate her life can make a donation to the Memorial Fund of Grace United Methodist Church.