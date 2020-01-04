Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Fingles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Elizabeth Bemont Fingles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Elizabeth Bemont Fingles Obituary
Janet Elizabeth Bemont Fingles died 30 Dec 2019. She was born in Hartford Ct 9 July 1936 and raised in E Hartford Connecticut. Christened,

confirmed, and married in 1st Congregational Church of E Hartford. She was married to Douglas Fingles for 63 years and traveled the world making 26 different homes for her family. She leaves her husband Douglas, 3 children Douglas Jr. (Deb), Bruce (Fay), and Elizabeth (Paul) and 5 grandchildren (Jennifer, Patrick, Catherine, Megan,and Connor). Services will be held at Grace United Methodist Church on 18 January. Anyone wishing to commemorate her life can make a donation to the Memorial Fund of Grace United Methodist Church.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -