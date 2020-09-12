Jean B. Clark, 87, of Venice, Fla., passed on Tuesday September 8, 2020. Jean was born in Syracuse where she lived most of her life. She was a graduate of Nottingham High School and Syracuse University. She married William L. Clark at St. Theresa's Church in 1956. She became a layout artist for Dey Brother's and later became the manager. Her department won the Gold Award from the National Retail Merchants Association for excellence in creating the best new store opening campaign, as well as the Seklemian Award for best presentation of an idea. She retired in 1964 for the birth of her first child. In 1980 she began her second career in real estate at Normoyle Real Estate and then Gallinger Real Estate as a broker associate. She continued her post graduate studies at Syracuse University. She was a Committee Woman for the Republican Committee in Town of Geddes in 1981 until 1988. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church in Syracuse and Our Lady of Lourdes in Venice, Fla. She was a member of Syracuse University Alumni Association, Friends of Art of Sarasota, and Jacaranda Women's club in Venice. She is survived by her husband William L. Clark, daughter Kathleen Govola, son Rick Clark and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers Paul and Ron Barlow. Private Services will be held for immediate family at Jennings Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.