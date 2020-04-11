|
|
Jeffrey "Jeff" Leonard Lightner, age 55, born in Chillicothe, Mo. and a longtime
resident of Nokomis, Fla., passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice, Venice, Fla.
Jeff was born the son of Roy "Buck" and Naomi (Wilson) Lightner on January 1, 1965, in Chillicothe, Mo. He was a 1983 Chillicothe High School
graduate. Jeff went on to play football while attending NE Missouri State (now Truman
College). He was united in marriage to Kristine (Montgomery) Lightner on May 25, 1990 in Chillicothe. She survives the home along with their son, Colton, and daughter, Rachel. Jeff was a member of the local youth baseball community in Venice, Fla. He won Venice Little League's coveted City Cup in 2004 and 2007 as the manager of Babe's Hardware. He also coached the 2005 Babe's team to a County Cup Championship. Jeff managed the Venice Pythons youth travel baseball team from 2003 to 2009-winning numerous tournaments while preparing local youth talent for the high school ranks.
Additionally, Jeff coached his daughter, Rachel, in a variety of sports-including basketball and softball. He loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with his family (dogs
included). Jeff also enjoyed spending time with his work family at McIntyre, Elwell, &
Strammer (ME&S) General Contractors, Inc. Jeff's ME&S Construction career spanned
over thirty years. He was the superintendent of many large projects across the Southeast
United States, primarily building Publix, Bealls, and Whole Foods stores.
Survivors include wife Kristine Lightner of the home; one son, Colton Lightner and one
daughter, Rachel Lightner of Nokomis, Fla.; one brother-in-law, Mike Smith of Sarasota, Fla.; two sister-in-laws, Lovie Lightner of Chillicothe, Mo., and Jill Smith of Sarasota, Fla.; one mother-in-law, Linda Montgomery of Nokomis, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Brenda Hicks, Debbie Lightner, and Dana Lightner; one brother, James "Jim" Lightner; and one father-in-law, James Montgomery.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date. Jeff wished for a gathering of
friends and family where stories are shared and smiles are plentiful.