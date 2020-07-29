1/
Joan A. Thompson
Joan A. Thompson, born in 1944, passed away peacefully July 24, 2020, in Venice, Fla.

Formerly a resident of Burlington, Ontario, she moved to the United States with her husband in 1992. In retirement she enjoyed travel with friends and family, golf and constructing cook books.

Survived by her husband, Bill, her two sons Chris(Stacey), Brock, and three Grandchildren: Nicholas(Mikaila), Rebecca and Gillian.

Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.

Donations can be made to: Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Road, Sarasota, Florida 34238.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Jul. 29, 2020.
