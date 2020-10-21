Joan Eileen Gardner (nee Mann)



An angel left us on Oct. 19, 2020, after a long and well fought illness. A kinder woman, this earth will never know. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a graduate of Queens College and a blossoming actress when she met the love of her life, Bernard, a medical student whom she supported through his medical training as a legal secretary in New York. Never one to not help others, after Bernie's discharge from the Air Force and starting their family in San Francisco, Joan and Bernie moved back to New York with their three young children. Joan became director of her NCJW chapter and devoted her time to that and other charitable organizations, always being active in her synagogue, and in her children's activities. Joan was loved and cherished by her family and dear friends throughout her life and retirement in Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Celia Mann. She leaves us with her beloved family, Bernard, to whom she was married for 65 years, and who was at her side every day of their life together, her three devoted children, Karen (Tom) Schoen, Pamela (Clarke) Keller and Robert (Jira) Gardner, her grandchildren, RD, Samantha, Elizabeth, Casey, Fox and Lara and her great-grandchildren, Zachary, Austin and Clover. Her family were all the people she loved and were the greatest source of her pride. Her smile will forever bring comfort and loving memories to her family. A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Jewish Congregation of Venice Memorial Park, 600 N. Auburn Road, Venice. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any local food bank. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store