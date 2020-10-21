1/
Joan Eileen (Mann) Gardner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Eileen Gardner (nee Mann)

An angel left us on Oct. 19, 2020, after a long and well fought illness. A kinder woman, this earth will never know. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a graduate of Queens College and a blossoming actress when she met the love of her life, Bernard, a medical student whom she supported through his medical training as a legal secretary in New York. Never one to not help others, after Bernie's discharge from the Air Force and starting their family in San Francisco, Joan and Bernie moved back to New York with their three young children. Joan became director of her NCJW chapter and devoted her time to that and other charitable organizations, always being active in her synagogue, and in her children's activities. Joan was loved and cherished by her family and dear friends throughout her life and retirement in Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Celia Mann. She leaves us with her beloved family, Bernard, to whom she was married for 65 years, and who was at her side every day of their life together, her three devoted children, Karen (Tom) Schoen, Pamela (Clarke) Keller and Robert (Jira) Gardner, her grandchildren, RD, Samantha, Elizabeth, Casey, Fox and Lara and her great-grandchildren, Zachary, Austin and Clover. Her family were all the people she loved and were the greatest source of her pride. Her smile will forever bring comfort and loving memories to her family. A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Jewish Congregation of Venice Memorial Park, 600 N. Auburn Road, Venice. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any local food bank. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel
140 E. Venice Ave.
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved