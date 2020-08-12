1/
Joan Marie Mann
1932 - 2020
Joan Marie Mann, 88, passed away on August 4, 2020, in Venice, Fla. Joan was born on July 3, 1932, in Detroit, Mich. She lived in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., until 1986 when she moved to Venice, Fla.

Joan loved her family, friends, and church. She was generous in donating her time to St. Mark's Episcopal Church. She was President of the ECW, on the alter guild, and led the ushers for 15 years. She was active in tutoring children at Grove Terrace.

She grew up in Detroit, Mich. and attended Cass Technical High School, where she excelled in music and playing the violin. She played on the radio and church recitals. She was married to George T. Mann for 37 years and had three children. She lived in Venice, Fla., for 34 years where she loved her home and her community.

She is preceded in death by her husband George T. Mann, sister Barbara Arnold, mother Agnes Johnson, father James Lafarelle and so many close friends.

She is survived by her sister, Louise Shalda; her three children, Jim Mann (Jule), George Mann, Louise Lansing (Jim); four grandchildren, Jenny, Cheryl, Amy, and Jeff; her three great-grandchildren Neela, Jay, Jack.

A memorial service will be determined at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Venice, Florida. Farley Funeral Home in Venice will be handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
