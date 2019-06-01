|
Joe W. Johnson died on May 17, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born on December 11, 1925 in Bessemer, AL, and came to this area in 1987. He was a World War II veteran and Federal Government employee for 37 years until his retirement in 1980.
Joe is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his late wife Gilda and late sister Troy Alley.
An Interment Service will be held on Friday, June 7th, at 12:15pm in the Memorial Garden at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church located at 1301 Center Rd. in Venice, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Joe may be made to the Venice Habitat for Humanity.