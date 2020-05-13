John (Jack) Denike
1921 - 2020
John [Jack]

Denike May 6, 2020

Born July 25, 1921 in Albany, N.Y. Lived in Peekskill, N.Y. Jack trained at Elmira Aviation Ground School in Elmira. He was a WWII veteran serving in the Philllipines. Jack was an account executive with Alexander and Alexander in Elmira, N.Y. Jack retired in 1984 and moved to Englewood, Fla.

Jack was a 74 year lifetime member of the American Legion, and Lion's Club and Watkin's Glen Yacht Club.

Predeceased in death by wife Marian of 73 years, and son, Navy Retired Senior Chief, Roger Denike. Survived by daughter JoAnn Carnes, Venice, Fla., and William Denike, [Mary], Elmira, N.Y., granddaughter, Amy Carnes, Lunenburg, Mass., grandson, Stephen Carnes [Stacy], Louisville, Ky., granddaughter Sarah Denike, great-granddaughters, Savannah Carnes, and Sydney Carnes.

Private service will be held at a later date.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
