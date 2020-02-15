Home

John G. Stone Jr Obituary
John G. Stone Jr, 59 on Feb. 2, 2020, God called home another angel, John Stone Jr, age 57.

John was the owner of Stone Financial Group and Branch Manager for American National Mortgage Company. He took pride in his company and helping many people get into homes while working with many local realtors. John was a Mason, a member of Sertoma in Venice, and a friend of Bill W. He was a leader, mentor, and great influence on all the lives he touched, not only in Englewood, Florida, but in Anne Arundel County, Maryland as well.

John was a loving, kind, honest, hardworking man, and quite the character. He loved music, sports, sunsets, and long days at Stump Pass Beach with family and friends. One of the many things that will be missed about him is his departing quote, "Be Good to Yourself".

John leaves behind two children, Toni & John III, his grandson, Austin, and many others who have loved him dearly. He is pre-deceased by his Mom, Edna, and his dad, John Sr.

A service will be held on Feb. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at The Masonic Lodge at 265 Pine St., Englewood, FL, 34223 (941) 475-9211. There will be also be a service held in Maryland at a later date.

Any donations will go to Tidewell Hospice in Englewood, or Englewood Masonic Lodge.
