Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
John J. Heg


1933 - 2019
John J. Heg Obituary
John J. Heg, 86, of Venice, FL, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Heg of Venice, FL, and his brother, George Heg of Hobe Sound, FL. No calling or viewing hours will be held. John will be laid to rest in Jordan Cemetery, 240 Boston Post Road, Waterford, CT. To honor John's life and memory donations may be made in his name to TideWell Hospice House, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. To send condolences visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
