On July 23, 2019 we lost John Philip Brower - a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and brother. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jennette; a brother (Hugh), a daughter (Marcia), a son (Tom), 4 grandchildren - Gary Rude (w: McKenzie), Lindsey Bowers (h: Spencer), Alexandra Bowen (h: Chris), Tyler Brower and 3 great grandchildren (Rylie, Hunter and Tinley).
He lived in the Whittier Manor of Jacaranda Trace. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 30, 1930. His family moved to Winnetka, Illinois where he attended New Trier High School, graduating in 1948. He was an Eagle Scout and received the Award of the Arrow. He attended Dartmouth College, joined Phi Gamma Delta (serving as president his senior year) and graduated 1952. He served in the Navy from 1952 - 1954, on ship in the Caribbean and the Pacific theatre. He loved sports, even shooting golf balls off the fantails of the ships he served on. He played hockey and baseball in high school and at Dartmouth. In 1948 his American Legion baseball team won the national tournament. He played in the minor leagues for the Chicago White Sox, was a goal judge for the Chicago Blackhawks, he helped start the Edina Hockey Association and was involved in the development of the Braemar Hockey Arena. For twenty years, he coached numerous recreational hockey teams, producing two NHL hockey players. He was a member of the Edina Country Club and the Venice Golf and Country Club where he played a wicked game of golf. He worked for Joseph T. Ryerson steel for 40 years eventually serving as the General Manager of the Minneapolis plant.
He had simple needs and an air about him of assurance, humility, confidence and compassion. He loved to mentor people, he loved his family and he loved the Lord. He was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church of Venice and was a warrior for the Lord in Cursillo and Emmaus for over 40 years. He left this world surrounded by his family and pastor, rejoicing in the fact that his chains have been broken and he has been set free.