John R. Gordon, A legend passed away Jan. 23, 2020, at 97.
He left many friends at Gotta Dance Studio. Dancing was his passion, the world will miss him. This is his autobiography written by John.
I was born on Oct. 31, 1922 in Northern Poland, before the 2nd World War started. By the time I was 14 years old, both of my parents had died and my 3 younger siblings were placed in an orphanage. I was deported by the German forces to a hard labor camp at a stone excavating quarry. I escaped from the camp in 1941 during an air raid, but was caught at the railroad station by the Gestapo and imprisoned again. This time they sent me to Berlin to work repairing railroad tracks damaged by the Allied Air Forces. We were placed into wooden barracks with no air raid shelters. During one of these devastating air raids, l escaped again, but was found and put into the city jail in Drezden. There, on the 3rd floor, I survived one of the worst allied air raids that practically destroyed the city.
The air raids always afforded me a means of escape. After getting caught again, the Germans sent me to work in a garment factory with some French Nationals who were volunteers and free to go home for the Christmas Holidays. This time, I escaped by mingling with them and made my way to France. There I made contact with some Polish compatriots and was able to make my way to southern France which was still free. From there I became a crew member on a French merchant ship transporting coal to Spain. When we landed, the majority of the crew sought political asylum with Spain. By being recognized as political refugees, we escaped the German Regime's concentration camp near Bilbao, Spain. By 1943, I had worked my way to Algiers where I joined the Polish Army led by the English General Anders. I participated in allied landings in Southern Italy and Southern France.
When the war ended, I settled in England. There, at a dance in 1949, I met Anna Helen, the woman who was to be my wife. She was born in Russia, but was deported to Germany to work as a slave laborer. After the war, she had immigrated to England. We were in our late 20's when we married on Aug. 6, 1949. After the war, we returned to occupied Germany, and I joined the US Army. We lived in Germany until our emigration in 1952 to the USA. Anna Helen died of lung cancer on July 1, 1999 in Port Charlotte, Fla.
After the war ended, I tried to find my lost family, but Poland was under Russian domination and contact was impossible. I wrote letters to newspapers all over the world looking for any news of my 3 siblings. Fifty years later, I got news from the Polish Red Cross that one brother and sister were still alive and living in Warsaw. My brother, 2 years younger than me, had died in 1961. In April 1993, my wife and I made a trip to Poland to reunite with them. My deceased brother's daughter has visited me here and has come to the Gotta Dance Studio. Now my youngest brother's family has come to live with me which makes for a less lonely life for me.
We arrived in the USA in the fall of 1952 and I worked in Cleveland, Ohio as a plumber until Jan. 1954. At that time, I was involved in a car accident and both legs were injured. While convalescing, I visited a friend in Bartow, Fla. and loved it. We settled there permanently and, in partnership with my friend, operated an AMOCO gas station. Shortly after, we acquired a larger station in Tampa, Fla. on MacDill Avenue, but in 1955 MacDill Avenue was closed for repairs and our business went down. In desperation while looking for a job, I found an ad from the Arthur Murray Studio in St. Petersburg, Fla. I graduated from it in 1956, and I became a professional ballroom dance teacher, and have remained so to this day.
In early 1970, Mike Kanozsay and I operated an independent dance studio in Sarasota, Fla., on Palm Avenue. I sold that studio to Mike and opened a large independent dance studio at the Airport Mall on US301 and operated it for over 16 years.
I joined Gotta Dance Studio the first year that Michael Mueller opened it in 2004 and have been teaching at this studio to this day.
Life has been so generous to me with all the friendships, camaraderie and joys of living which I have experienced through dance. And that same thing, I wish to all of you.