Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel - Venice
140 E. Venice Ave
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel - Venice
140 E. Venice Ave
Venice, FL 34285
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Sullivan


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Sullivan Obituary
John R. Sullivan, 92, of Venice, FL, died peacefully on August 17, 2019, while visiting his daughter in Wisconsin.

He was born in 1927 in Fond du Lac, WI.

He graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 1945, then served in the Army Air Corps. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was a longtime resident of Mequon, WI. He moved to Venice in 1992 and served until recently with Meals on Wheels, the Turtle Watch Program, and his condo association. He was a member of Epiphany Cathedral and loved his family and many friends, dancing and music, and he rarely missed a sunset. Survivors include six children, Sheila (Jack) Urban, Susan (David) Van de Loo, Bridget (Mike) Sullivan Mermel, Nora (Art Golab) Sullivan, John Jr. (Mary), and Robert (Kristina); fourteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary and Susan, and his wife of 49 1/2 years, Nancy.

Visitation will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, at Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel, 140 E. Venice Ave., Venice.

A Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at Epiphany Cathedral. Interment will be in Venice Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to Epiphany School Foundation, 310 Sarasota St., Venice, FL 34285, or to .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now