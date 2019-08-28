|
|
John R. Sullivan, 92, of Venice, FL, died peacefully on August 17, 2019, while visiting his daughter in Wisconsin.
He was born in 1927 in Fond du Lac, WI.
He graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 1945, then served in the Army Air Corps. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was a longtime resident of Mequon, WI. He moved to Venice in 1992 and served until recently with Meals on Wheels, the Turtle Watch Program, and his condo association. He was a member of Epiphany Cathedral and loved his family and many friends, dancing and music, and he rarely missed a sunset. Survivors include six children, Sheila (Jack) Urban, Susan (David) Van de Loo, Bridget (Mike) Sullivan Mermel, Nora (Art Golab) Sullivan, John Jr. (Mary), and Robert (Kristina); fourteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary and Susan, and his wife of 49 1/2 years, Nancy.
Visitation will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, at Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel, 140 E. Venice Ave., Venice.
A Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at Epiphany Cathedral. Interment will be in Venice Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Epiphany School Foundation, 310 Sarasota St., Venice, FL 34285, or to .