John Stewart Finn of Venice, Florida, formerly of Waterbury and Thomaston Connecticut, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019 at his Venice Florida home, after a long illness. He was blessed to be surrounded by his devoted family during the last weeks of his journey.
Born January 26, 1949, son of William A. Finn and Ruth O'Connor Finn, John was raised in Waterbury and attended local schools. A former employee of the State of CT Department of Developmental Services, John also worked for many years in his father's manufacturing company, CFD Engineering Co. in Prospect, Connecticut.
John was a Shaman and a practitioner of Rebirthing and Reikii, having studied with Robert Mandell and Arnie Rantzen. He traveled to Greece, Costa Rica, Hawaii, and a dozen other countries around the world in pursuit of these studies and his desire to bring inner healing to himself and others. John was a friend of Bill W's for over 30 years and helped numerous people along their journey. His life was an illustration of resilience for many and the optimism that can come from evolving as an individual while here on earth.
John lived life to the fullest. Always one of the most lively in the room, he could be colorful and charismatic with a quick wit. In his years in Florida, he loved to go to the beach, watch the dolphins at sunset, drive his motorcycle or corvette, fish with his cousin and enjoy life with everyone around him.
John is survived by his two sons, David Finn of Newtown, Connecticut and Steven Finn of Southbury, Connecticut, his grandson, Connor Finn, of Biloxi, Mississippi and his former wife and mother of his children, Christine D'eramo of Ft. Myers, Florida. He is also survived by his siblings, Rosalind (Dennis) Diemand of Venice, Florida, Ruth Gray of Prospect, Connecticut, and William A. (Debby) Finn of Wolcott, Connecticut and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you to his niece, Erin Mulligan, of Venice, Florida, who provided John with wonderful support during his illness.
Burial will be held in Venice, Florida at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Staywell Health Center, 80 Phoenix Avenue, Waterbury, Connecticut 06702.