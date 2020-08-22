1/1
Johnlee Michael Harvey
1953 - 2020
Johnlee Michael Harvey, "Mike" to all who knew him, passed away surrounded by his family on August 18, 2020. Born April 29, 1953, in Warner Robins, Ga., Mike was predeceased by his parents, Floyd T. and Mary Frances McClung Harvey.

He is survived and dearly missed by his wife of 42 years, Pamela J. Trout Harvey, his sister, Patricia Harvey Walston, his brother, Buddy Harvey, and his sons and daughters-in-law, and five grandsons: Justin and Crystal, (Jonathan and Gabriel), Travis and Amanda, (Lincoln), Brandon and Emily, and David and Jessica, (Liam and Austen).

Mike spent his entire career working in claims management for insurance companies around the country. His church work meant a great deal to him, and his faith helped shape his everyday life. Mike truly loved his family and his friends. His legacy, he said, was in his beloved wife and sons.

Services for Mike will be held at Venice Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to either Habitat for Humanity or Tidewell Hospice."

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Service
11:00 AM
Venice Presbyterian Church
or

