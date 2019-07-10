Home

Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
425 S. Tamiami Trail
Osprey, FL
Joseph Anthony Rizzo Obituary
Joseph Anthony Rizzo, 89, of Venice, Florida passed away July 2, 2019.

Joseph was born July November 14, 1929 in Union City, NJ where he was also raised.

Joseph married Joan Loesner on December 1, 1951. He is survived by sons Joseph of NJ and William and his wife Stacey of NY, her daughter Rebecca Worthington and her son, Justice and grandchildren Joy Rizzo and Jay Rizzo, his wife, Maryann and great grandsons Cosmo, Carmine and Capriccio. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Charles Loesner and sister-in-law Marie Loesner. A mass will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2019, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 425 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, Florida 34229.

Farley Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements.
