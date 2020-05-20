Joshua Robert LaCourse
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joshua's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joshua R. Lacourse, 31, passed away peacefully at his home in Toledo, Ohio, Friday, May 1, 2020. Parents are Darrell and Tracy (Carmin) LaCourse and

brother Craig LaCourse of North Port, Fla.

Josh was born in Ohio, moved to North Port in 2000, graduated from North Port High School, attended Charlotte Technical College. He returned to Toledo in 2017.

Joshua had a joyous spice for life and brought so much sunshine to every one he encountered. He was a wonderful, compassionate and loving person that brought smiles and warmth to every room he entered. Josh loved to laugh, and certainly made many occasions fun with his presence.

Other surviving family members include, brothers Stephen LaCourse, David Weber, Todd Bringham, sister Siarra (LaCourse) Rutkowski,

Grandparents, Anne Carmin, Rollin and Carolyn LaCourse, Jack and Barbara Weber and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Josh was preceded in death by grandparents Jane Weber, Betty Sue Graham, M. Donald Carmin, and Jim Graham.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials and Pictures can be submitted to walterfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 11, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Association
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved