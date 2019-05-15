Home

ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
Cool Springs Baptist Church
Elkin, NC
Judith Galehouse Brown Obituary
Mrs. Judith Galehouse Brown, 82, of Elkin, North C passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Chatham Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Mrs. Brown was born Dec. 15, 1936 in Jamaica, New York to Robert and Madeleine Pettit Sprague.

Mrs. Brown was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all that knew her. She was a member of Cool Springs Baptist Church; Red Hat Club; and retired nurse from Venice Hospital in Florida. After her retirement she enjoyed working at Little Pooh's Daycare.

Judith is survived by her sons, Billy Galehouse and wife Ruby of North Port, Florida, Bobby Galehouse and wife Sandra of Elkin; daughters, Debbie Hunt and husband Gordon of Wappingers Falls, New York, Pam Williams of Lakeland, Florida; brothers, Robert A. Sprague, Jr. of Venice, Florida, Donald Sprague of Port St. Luice, Florida; brother-in-law, Roy Hoatland and wife Michie of Richlands, North Carolina; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and beloved cats, Teddy and Sammy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Eugene Brown; granddaughter, Amanda Galehouse; 2 grandsons, Jason Galehouse and Shawn Williams; and sister, Marjorie Jean Hamilton.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Cool Springs Baptist Church in Elkin, NC with Rev. Joe Souther officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Surry Animal Rescue, PO Box 981, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or www.surryanimalrescue.com

Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com

Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
