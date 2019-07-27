|
Judith L. (Nielsen) Hamlin
Judith L. Hamlin, 78, of Brockport, NY, LeRoy, NY, and Nokomis, FL passed away on July 11, 2019 in Florida. Predeceased by her husband, Ronald, in 2015; parents, Niel and Elma (Wesley) Nielsen; brother, Niel "Bill" Nielsen, sisters, Dolores Horton and Barbara Schultz. Judith is survived by sons, Joseph and John; daughters, Rhondalee and Robin; brother, David Nielsen; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at New Hope Christian Church, 2241 Kilpatrick Road, Nokomis, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tidewell Hospice.