Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel - Venice
140 E. Venice Ave
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
140 E. Venice Ave
Venice, FL 34285
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
312 Miami Ave W
Venice, FL
View Map
Julia Kilburn Moore Obituary
Julia Kilburn Moore, age 94, went to join "Her Sweet Jesus" on Friday, August 16, 2019.



Born in Corning, NY to Harry and Helen Kilburn. She graduated from Northside High School in Corning, NY.



Moved from New York State to Florida in 1958. She and her husband, Barnard Moore, owned Bayfront Carpet and Vacuum in Venice for 35 years.



She was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Helen Kilburn, her husband Barnard Moore,

Son Barney Moore, brother Merland Kilburn and sister, Mildred Schneckenburger.



She is survived by her three children Judy Horton, Rose (Larry) Bloch and Rick (Sonja) Moore, and her sister Beatrice Burnap. She has 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Julia has been a resident of Sunset Lake Health and Rehab for the last 2 1/2 years where she received excellent, loving and compassionate care. We want to thank the entire staff.



For the last four days of Julia's life she was cared for by Tidewell Hospice. The family thanks them for all of their care and support.



Visitation will be Friday, 8/23/19 from 5-7PM at the Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel, 140 E. Venice Av., Venice, FL 34285.

A funeral service will be Saturday 8/24/19 at 10AM at the First Baptist Church of Venice, 312 Miami Ave W, Venice, FL 34285 with entombment in Gulf Pines Memorial Park, Englewood, FL.



In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Tidewell Hospice in memory of Julia K. Moore.

Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
