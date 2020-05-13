Local Venice resident and community activist Kathleen (Kathy) Lorraine Cushing died peacefully at home on March 24, 2020, at the age of 76.



Kathleen was born on December 30, 1943, in Trenton, N.J., to Lorraine and Clinton Sizemore. After attending school in Trenton, she worked alongside her mother as a figurine painter at the Boehm Porcelain Factory in Trenton. Marriage moved the "Jersey Girl" to the Tri-State Area of Ky., Ind., and Ill., where she raised a family until retiring and moving to Florida in 2001. Kathy loved Venice and became an active neighbor to the community on Venice Island. She was often the catalyst and fought hard to see many improvements throughout the Island. She and her former husband Robert Cushing started Venice Street Legal, an alternative eco friendly transportation service. While providing a reliable service for many seniors, Kathy was known to go out of her way for those less fortunate. Having designed and built numerous homes including her prior residence on Dante Street, her talents for home and interior design were locally recognized when it was selected to be on the Island's Home Tour. Through the years her sense of style was enriched by many world travels but her favorite destinations were by far France and Italy. Also, a gourmet cook, she refined her cooking skills attending the Rhode School of Cuisine with her daughter's in Lucca Italy, in 2004. Often entertaining and known for the best dinner parties she was the happiest in the kitchen surrounded by friends and family. Her joie de vivre, and kind, generous heart will be sadly missed by all who loved her.



Kathleen is survived by three children, two daughters, Rosanne Godfrey and Lori Lee Dillender of Venice, and a son Ronald Cushing of Thornton, Colo. Four grandchildren Mark Colburn, Ryan Godfrey, and Kimberly Godfrey, all of Venice and Emma Dillender of Pa. Four siblings, Suzanne Radice, and Craig Sizemore of Venice, Mark Sizemore of N.J. and William Sizemore of Calif. A niece Casey Sizemore of Calif. and a nephew Richard Barkholz of N.J. She is preceded in death by her Mother Lorraine Roitman, Stepfather Irvin Roitman and Father Clinton Sizemore all of Trenton, N.J.



Kathy was a Saint Marks parishioner; a private celebration of life will be scheduled at another time. Donations can be made in her name to Catholic Charities Our Mother's House on Venice Island, the Woman's Alzheimer Movement Organization, or the Humane Society of Sarasota County.



