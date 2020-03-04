|
|
Catherine Elizabeth (Confer) Szarszewski
Kay Szarszewski, age 82, went to be with Jesus, Mary, and Joseph on February 21, 2020. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY on February 24, 1937 and was one of four children. After graduating from Stella Niagara Seminary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, she married Chester Szarszewski, Jr., and moved to Venice, Florida where she raised their six children. Kay had a 33-year career as an admissions and payroll secretary at Venice Hospital. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, William A. and Mary Catherine (Brennen) Confer, a sister Mary Anne "Nanny" Young, daughter Vivian Marie Russell and granddaughter Elizabeth Jade Szarszewski. Kay is survived by three daughters, Mary Catherine Greenstein (Steven), Marie Terese Braun (James) and Mary Veronica Marren (Tom) and two sons William Confer Szarszewski (Wendy) and Daniel Chester Szarszewski (Cheryl), and also 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and also by her sister, Terese Jane Confer, brother, Thomas Edward Confer (Rev. Bernard Confer, O.P.), and three nieces, Maria S. Young, MD (Michael), Maura E. Young, and Catherine M. Young PhD (Jason). Kay will be remembered as having strong faith in God and tremendous love for her family. The MASS of Christian Burial will be celebrated by her brother, Rev. Bernard Confer, O.P., in the Chapel of the Monastery of Our Lady of the Rosary in Buffalo, NY, on Monday, March 16, at 7:30 AM. Internment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in the Brennen family plot in Lewiston, NY at 11:00 AM. Kay's family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at J & K Assisted Living and William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Florida for their attentiveness and loving care. Memorials may be made in Kay's name to William Childs Hospice House.