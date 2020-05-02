Kermit Baker, 85, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Flint, Mich., passed away on April 21, 2020.



Kermit pursued his education and was a proud graduate of Mott Community College and the University of Michigan where he received a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Education. During his 35 years of teaching, Kermit taught as a junior high, high school and college instructor at Mott Community College. At Mott, he taught mechanical drafting until he was asked to create, design and be the program head of the computer aided design (CAD) program, in which he taught until retirement. Kermit also served for 2 years in the US Army, engineering division.



In retirement Kermit and Joanne traveled extensively in the US and throughout the world. Kermit was an active member in the Englewood Elks, among other things, contributing his computer skills by creating and publishing their monthly newsletter and in his Venice, FL neighborhood community where he and Joanne lived for 22 years in retirement.



Kermit is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joanne Baker, and their children David Baker, Diane Baker Harter, Karen Baker, four grandchildren Andy Baker (Cassie), Elizabeth Armstrong (Christopher), Erica Pritchard (Matt), Nicole Harter, and six great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to Tidewell Hospice, 220 Wexford Drive, Venice, FL 34293.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store