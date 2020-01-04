Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Pennsylva - King of Prussia
714 Dekalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA 19422
(610) 354-9800
For more information about
Laura Halpen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Halpen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Anne Halpen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Anne Halpen Obituary
Laura Anne Halpen, age 87, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019. Laura was a Realtor with the Venice Area Board of REALTORS for over 30 years. Laura is survived by her daughter, Ellen Kostrubiak (Michael), and sons Eric Eberhardt (Colleen) and Kenneth Halpen. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11th at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in North Wales, Pennsylvania. Interment will be private at a later date in Venice, Florida. For her complete obituary, please visit Legacy.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -