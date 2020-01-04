|
Laura Anne Halpen, age 87, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019. Laura was a Realtor with the Venice Area Board of REALTORS for over 30 years. Laura is survived by her daughter, Ellen Kostrubiak (Michael), and sons Eric Eberhardt (Colleen) and Kenneth Halpen. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11th at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in North Wales, Pennsylvania. Interment will be private at a later date in Venice, Florida. For her complete obituary, please visit Legacy.com.