Laura Jo (Haggerty) Hovatter, age 84, passed away on July 27, 2020, at her home in Venice, Fla. She was born on April 10, 1936, in South Charleston, W.V., to Lawrence Haggerty and Violet (Cowie) Haggerty. She graduated from South Charleston High School in 1954, and attained an Associate's Degree in Accounting from Marshall University, where she was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority, in 1958. Her varied career included working as a Civil Servant in the US Marine Corp in Washington, D.C., and as Office Manager and CFO for Terry Elkhorn Mining Company in Prestonsburg, Ky. She has one child, Charlene Hovatter, born April 21, 1968. Laura remained active and busy into her final years, playing bridge with friends, dining out, taking road trips with her beloved high school companions, and spending time with her family. She solved her Rubik's Cube every day, was quick to laugh, and offered a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy (Clarence) Mills, of Collinsville, Ill., her daughter, Charlene (Dawn Pettet) Hovatter, of Bradenton, Fla., two grandchildren, Cassidy and Zachery Hovatter, also of Bradenton, and beloved cousins.
Due to current travel and gathering restrictions related to COVID-19, a private family service will be held in Sarasota, Fla., on August 11, which will be professionally recorded and viewable on Facebook or via e-mail. At a yet to be determined date, we will also hold a public memorial and celebration of life in South Charleston, W.V.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Laura Hovatter to either Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota (https://www.uucsarasota.com/giving.html
) or My Mississippi Hope (a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with the mission of encouraging proper education, creating awareness and improving the clinic diagnostic/interventional skills needed to curb the epidemic health disparity of peripheral vascular disease that plagues the state of Mississippi - https://mymississippihope.org/
)