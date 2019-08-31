Home

Lawrence Edward Kurtzo


1931 - 2019
Lawrence Edward Kurtzo, 88, died peacefully on August 19, 2019 following a long illness.

He was born July 24, 1931, in Hackensack, NJ, and came to Venice 41 years ago. He was a retired engineer and a Realtor/Broker for the last 39 years. Larry served in the US Navy.

Survivors include his wife, Lueanne Wood of Venice, his daughters Nancy Domonousky, Linda Goldberg (David), son Christopher Kurtzo, 2 grandchildren Ryan and Zachary, 2 great-grandchildren and many loving friends. A special thank you to Lana and the wonderful Ukranian angels that took great care of him, Michael my rock, Jan, Ava, John, Rhonda, Wendy and many more for their support and kindness.

Larry (aka Lorenzo) traveled all over the world with Lueanne making many memories along the way. They enjoyed beach parties, time at the Yacht Club and dinner parties with friends.

There will be no services at this time. Larry celebrated with friends at an open house party for his birthday last month. Memorial donations may be made to Loveland Center, Inc. 157 S. Havana Rd., Venice, FL 34292 and the Venice Art Center 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice, FL 34285
