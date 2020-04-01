|
Lawrence R. "Larry" Archer, age 57, of Venice, Fla., passed away n March 27, 020. He was born in Farmingdale, N.Y. on October 2, 1962 to George and Grace Archer and came to Venice in 1974.
Larry was the owner of Archway Solutions, a swimming pool company in Venice. He enjoyed traveling with his family, particularly to Ireland and North Carolina. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Venice. When he had time, he liked to spend it fishing and coaching his children in sports.
Surviving family members include his wife, Susan, of Venice; daughter Lauren Cherpak and her husband Tyler of Lakewood Ranch; son Matthew of Venice; grandchildren Stella and Olivia; brothers Andy and his wife Marybeth, and Tom and his wife Gail; and sister Debbie.
He was preceded in death by brothers Don, Mike , George and John, and by his parents, George and Grace.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. To share a memory of Larry or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.