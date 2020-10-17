LIBBYE LANDRY LARANCE



JULY 10, 1932 - OCT. 10, 2020



Libbye Landry Larance began her journey of life in Opelousas (St. Landry Parish), La., the youngest of four children born to Volney Francis Landry, Sr. and Wilhelmina Frank Landry. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School and Louisiana State University.



Following her marriage to Robert S. Larance in 1954, the couple moved to Richmond, Ky., where they lived all their married life and were both affiliated with Eastern Kentucky University. They were privileged to adopt two sons, Timothy Sanford (Deborah) and Thomas Scott. After the untimely death of her husband, Libbye and her two sons moved to the Venice, Fla., area in 1976.



Libbye is survived by her sons, Timothy and Thomas, grandson, Sean (Stephanie) Murren and great-granddaughter Abigail; and by several nieces, nephews and other extended family. Libbye is also survived by her beloved companion of almost twenty years Trig Lucken.



Libbye inspired and touched many lives through her involvement in her church, Prison Ministry and the Angel Tree programs. With her warmth and charm, Libbye made friends across generations.



The funeral service will be private. Once social distancing guidelines are less restrictive, a public celebration of life will be held at Community Presbyterian Church in Englewood, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following, Kairos Prison Ministry, 130 University Park Drive #170, Winter Park, Florida 32792, Memorial Fund at Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S McCall Road, Englewood, Florida 34233, Libbye Landry Larance Internship Fund at Eastern Kentucky University, 521 Lancaster Ave., CPO 19A, Richmond, KY 40475.



