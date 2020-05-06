Lily Ann Hayes, age 65, of Venice, Fla., passed away on April 26, 2020. She was born in Bronx, N.Y. on June 7, 1954 to George and Lily Mayer. Lily lived in Alice Springs, Northern Territory, Australia until moving to Venice, Fla. in 2001. There she worked as an administrative assistant for the school board in Sarasota County for 18.5 years until retiring in 2020.
Lily loved quilting and her family. She was a mother, grandmother, aunt, and a loving wife. She was selfless beyond measure.
She is survived by her husband John H. Hayes Jr, daughter Lily (Matthew) Strakes, daughter Amanda (Casey) Whitaker, grandson Oliver Finn Whitaker, and sister Eleanor Quenzer.
A celebration of life will be held on May 10th, 2020. Details are pending. Flowers can be sent to 1732 Banyan Drive, Venice, Florida 34293. To share a memory of Lily or to send a condolence to the family, visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on May 6, 2020.