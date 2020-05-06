Lily Ann Hayes
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lily Ann Hayes, age 65, of Venice, Fla., passed away on April 26, 2020. She was born in Bronx, N.Y. on June 7, 1954 to George and Lily Mayer. Lily lived in Alice Springs, Northern Territory, Australia until moving to Venice, Fla. in 2001. There she worked as an administrative assistant for the school board in Sarasota County for 18.5 years until retiring in 2020.

Lily loved quilting and her family. She was a mother, grandmother, aunt, and a loving wife. She was selfless beyond measure.

She is survived by her husband John H. Hayes Jr, daughter Lily (Matthew) Strakes, daughter Amanda (Casey) Whitaker, grandson Oliver Finn Whitaker, and sister Eleanor Quenzer.

A celebration of life will be held on May 10th, 2020. Details are pending. Flowers can be sent to 1732 Banyan Drive, Venice, Florida 34293. To share a memory of Lily or to send a condolence to the family, visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved