Linda Kay Perkins (Gillum), 77, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Friday June 26, 2020. Mrs. Perkins was born on October 13, 1942, in Birmingham, Ala., to William Neville and Jesse Eloise (Danner) Gillum. Wife of the late Kenneth L. Perkins. Linda lived in Marietta, Ga., until the age of seven, when her family moved to Alexandria, Va., she attended Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and the University of Cincinnati, from 1960-1964, and graduated with a B.S. in Music Education. She was a teacher for 32 years and retired in June, 2000. She taught primary and special education students. After retirement, Linda and her husband, Ken moved to Venice, Fla., in June, 2000.Survivors include her son, William Kenneth Perkins; sister of, William N. Gillum and Gary P. Gillum; grandson, William K. Perkins,II. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Rose Tannkersley Perkins and brother-in-law, Kenneth D. Perkins.A memorial service will take place at a later date in Cincinnati, Ohio.Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel, Venice, FL is handling arrangements.Please make donations to:Tourette Association of America