Lisa Carol Underwood March 5, 1963 - July 17, 2020



Lisa Underwood, age 57, of Sarasota, Fla., went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020, at home, where she was surrounded by family.



Lisa was born March 5, 1963, in Sarasota, Fla., to Nelson and Carol Yoder. Lisa was a dental hygienist for 30 years.



She is preceded in death by her father Nelson; survived by her husband Kevin, her mother Carol, stepmother Janice, stepfather Jeff, brother Glenn, and her two children Griffin and Madison, along with her in-laws, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.



