Lynne C. Buhle, loving wife and mother of four, passed away at the age of 84, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Venice, Fla.



Lynne was born Sept. 10, 1936, to Clarence and Louise (Smithers) Sanborn in Chicago, Ill. Lynne graduated high school early to attend Chicago Teachers' College, earning her teaching degree in 1956. Lynne met the love of her life, Kenneth W. Buhle, when they were both members of the Drama Guild of Wilson College, traveling to perform for the troops overseas. They later married on July 9, 1960.



Lynne and Ken began married life in Milwaukee, Wis., where Lynne worked as a teacher while expecting her first child, Kenneth W. Buhle, Jr. Career moves brought them back to Chicago, where daughters Sheila and Dawn were born. The family moved to Long Beach, Indiana in 1965, and son Brian was born a year later. Lynne and Ken remained in Long Beach for 30 years until moving to Venice, Fla.



Lynne was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Louise, husband Ken (Oct. 28, 1997), and son Kenny (March 28, 2020). She is survived by her daughters, Sheila Sobecki (Todd), Dawn Buhle (Jeff Walker), and son, Brian Buhle (Rachelle), grandchildren Brandon Sobecki (Ashley), Sean Sobecki (Lindsay), Joseph Buhle (Michaela Neal), Samantha and Kaylie Buhle, brother-in-law, James Buhle (Roberta), and her niece and three nephews and their families. She also leaves behind very special friends, Lawrence and Nancy Parrott, who were always there for her after the passing of her husband.



Lynne had many interests including traveling and reading. Her greatest passion, aside from her family, was the stage. As a self-described shy young woman, she found in the theatre, a fascinating world. Lynne performed on stages in France and Germany with the USO and The American National Theater Association as part of the first integrated cast of "You Can't Take it with You" in 1959. She was involved in many productions at the Barlow Playhouse, Footlight Theatre, and Dunes Summer Theater in Michigan City, Ind. Lynne both worked at and performed for The Venice Theatre. Some of her most memorable performances were "Hello Dolly," "Doubt," "The Drowsy Chaperone," and "The Beauty Queen of Lenanne." Lynne's



proudest achievement on stage was her portrayal of "Shirley Valentine," the one-woman show that she performed in Michigan City and Sarasota. Lynne will also be remembered for her beautiful heart and singing voice, as she sang at many weddings and funerals. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Venice Theatre in Lynne's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store