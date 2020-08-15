1/1
Madelon Frances (Mid) Umlauf
Madelon Frances (Mid) Umlauf, of Venice, Fla., and Allentown, Pa., passed away peacefully at age 100, on July 29, 2020, under the loving care of Jackie Dorsett, family, and Hospice in Venice, Fla. Born in Ramsey, N.J., she was the daughter of Frank T. and Katharine M. Rufner. She was the wife of LCDR John C. Umlauf for 62 years. Attending Cornell University from 1937 to 1940, Madelon was a member of the Modern Dance Club, and the Alpha Phi Sorority. She then worked as a medical technician in New York Hospital - Cornell Medical Center in New York City for seven years. Upon marriage and moving to Allentown, she raised her three daughters, was a charter member of the Cotillion Dance Club, and a member of the Allentown Women's Club. She founded a support group at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church for the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI), Lehigh Valley Chapter. She also served on the Muhlenberg College Women's Auxiliary Board of Directors.

(In 1920, the year Madelon was born, the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, was passed; life expectancy was 54.1 years; the average yearly income was $2,160.)

Mid lived every stage of her life with quiet faith, a strength of purpose and goodness, and by the Golden Rule, "do unto others as you would have them do unto you."

She loved her family dearly. Her home, which she had helped to design, was beautiful and always welcoming. She and "Johnny" had many dear friends from all walks of life - the parties they enjoyed giving were such fun - full of music and dancing. Close to her heart were the women of her bridge club who met together for over fifty years.

In her elder years and to the end, Madelon showed remarkable courage and endurance, steady countenance, and good humor. She was never far from her lipstick, especially at 5 o'clock - cocktail hour - when she enjoyed her Manhattan.

We now say goodbye and Adieu to her now - wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend - such a very lovely woman who was so full of Grace. We cherish her legacy to us.

Survivors: Daughters: Judith R. wife of Michael Clements of Venice, Fla., Susan R. wife of Thomas Everett of Canton, Ga., and Wendy R. Daniels of The Gardens of Easton, Easton, Pa., Sister: Ruth Kessock of Barnegat, N.J., Grandchildren: Kristina wife of Andrew Cohen of Canton, Ga., and Lisa wife of Michael Sharpenberg of Woodstock, Ga., and Great-Grandchildren: Sadie, Megan and Bennett Cohen and Kinsley and Tyler Sharpenberg.

Services will be private. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at www.jsburkholder.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the National Alliance for Mental Illness, 802 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
I spent a lot of time in the Umlauf basement and could always talk to Mid (Mrs. Umlauf) about life and issues. She always had a generous open heart and bright mind. And a quiet elegance. She was a female role model before I comprehended the meaning. With much love to Judy, Wendy and Susan.
Nanette Nevins
August 9, 2020
Judy and family,

Sorry for your loss.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Scott & Linda Mitchell
August 9, 2020
Judy and Suzy, my condolences on your mother’s passing.
Patrick Smith
August 9, 2020
Dear Judy,
What a remarkable woman--I never met your Mother, but I see how you got to be such a great person. Thinking of you , wishing you Peace and comfort now--til we all meet again. Sue (Roth) Kelsey
Sue Roth Kelsey
August 9, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend.
