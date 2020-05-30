Mae Verner, of Venice, Fla., died peacefully on May 16, 2020, at the age of 92 years. In her inimitable style, during her last days, she was brave, gracious, and enjoyed telling jokes and sharing laughs with those around her.



Mae was born on Long Island in Bay Shore, N.Y., to Emily H. and Alexander H. Mae graduated with honors from Bay Shore High School and upon graduating took a job with Bell Telephone. Afterward she continued her bookkeeping career with several firms on Long Island. Shortly following World War II, Mae married George K. Seff, a Navy veteran, volunteer fireman, and telephone company employee. Mae and George settled in Bay Shore and raised their three boys. The family enjoyed boating, vacations on Fire Island, and Fire Department events. In 1984, after retiring, Mae and George purchased a place in Japanese Gardens, Venice, Fla.



After George's passing, Mae married Louis Verner, also a WWII veteran, and also born on the same date as George. Lou and Mae divided their time between Montauk, N.Y., Deckerville, Mich., and Venice, Fla., before settling down in Venice. They enjoyed traveling, cruises, road trips, dancing, and fishing. For many years, Mae and Lou could be seen at Manasota beach, lugging their fishing gear, and searching along the shore for the perfect fishing spot. Mae considered herself very fortunate to have had two fulfilling and loving marriages.



Mae had many friends and was beloved for her kindness. She often helped out friends when they needed caregiving and she was actively involved in the community. Mae supported the troops through the USO during WWII, volunteered with the Catholic Daughters of America and with Habitat for Humanity, and most recently with the local Democratic Party and the library at Japanese Gardens.



Mae was adored for her wit and humor. She took great pleasure in telling a joke and crafting a funny story. At the hospital, a caregiver asked if Mae had had a career as an entertainer. Once when a doctor walked into her room, Mae said to him, "You are a very handsome man, but don't worry, I won't hold that against you".



Mae was a naturally gifted athlete and had an endearing competitive streak. She played tennis, golf, ping pong and was a member of the Japanese Gardens Billiard Club. Mae enjoyed bowling and was very proud of the times she bowled over 200. Mae also enjoyed playing board games and card games, including Mahjong, Cribbage, and Bingo. Mae always looked forward to her Sunday night poker parties and periodic bus trips to the casinos. When not out and about, Mae enjoyed nothing more than a good book. An avid reader, she would often read one to two books a week.



Mae's religion was very important to her and was a cornerstone of her life. Her faith guided her throughout her life, and provided reassurance during difficult times. Toward the end, Mae was comforted as she envisioned and contemplated the beauty and brilliance of God.



We will deeply miss our dear mother, sister, and friend. We take comfort in knowing that our lives were greatly enriched by knowing her.



Mae will be lovingly remembered by her three sons, George A. Seff (Arlington, Va.), Greg A. Seff (Oakland, Calif.), and Gary A. Seff (East Hampton, N.Y.). Mae will also be fondly remembered by her daughter in-laws, Darcy, Torfeh, and Lisa; by her grandchildren Mata, Noah, Alex and Elie; by her sister Emily O'Connor; and by her step children, Linda and Lou. Mae is predeceased by her husbands George K. Seff (Bay Shore, N.Y., d. 1986) and Louis Verner (Venice, Fla., d. 2007).



A celebration to honor Mae will be held sometime in the future, when social distancing is no longer a factor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store