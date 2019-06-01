Major Hall Searcy Elliott, Jr., died on May 22, 2019, in his home in Port Charlotte, Florida, with his wife, Jackie, and son, Michael, by his side. He was 83 years old, but was constantly told he looked much younger, which he loved.



Hall was born in LaGrange, GA, in 1935. He initially enlisted in the army, and then went on to a wonderful career in the Air Force, retiring in 1978. He served his country well, including time in Vietnam as a Forward Air Controller. His service gave him many memorable experiences, from playing soccer in Germany to flying VIPs around the world, plus meeting people that would be dear friends for life.



Following his retirement, he met and had 28 wonderful years with his wife, Jackie. They shared a love for travel, enjoying good food and wine with friends, a curiosity about the world, laughter, the joy animals can bring to your life, football (aka soccer) and all things water. He celebrated his Irish heritage with a strong love for Guinness, Irish pubs and music. And loved all things Mexican.



He was lucky to have a wonderful son, Michael (Norma), and a great grandson, Gael. He is also survived by two sisters, Vicki (Clyde) Gardner and Cindy (Dennis) Simmons. He was taken by the horrible disease that is Alzheimer's, but maintained his wonderful sense of humor to the end. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , with hopes they soon find a cure.



Hall was a poet, a raconteur, a debater, a larger-than-life character. He often said that there was never a story that could not be improved upon. And his curmudgeonly exterior poorly masked a huge heart. He will be missed. Read More Listen to Obituary