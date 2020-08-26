Margaret Eileen Kramer Kophazi, age 94, of Nokomis, Florida, and formerly of Burgettstown,



Pa., passed away on August 24 at her home, in the company of her family.



She was born December 17, 1925 in Dunkirk, N.Y. to the late Ernest and Margaret Shearon



Kramer. She spent most of her childhood in McDonald, Pa., and graduated from McDonald High School. After graduation, she worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in Pittsburgh. Eileen and her husband, Joe, moved to Burgettstown, Pa., where they raised their family. The couple realized a



dream when they retired to Nokomis, Florida in 1984.



Besides her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Joseph Robert Kophazi in 1995; two sisters, Patricia Strain and Gertrude Polen; and two brothers, Ernest Kramer and Michael Kramer. She is survived by two daughters, Joan (Pete) McMahon, of Venice, Fla., and Janet (Joe) DePhilippo, of Delran, N.J.; two sons, David (Kelly) Kophazi of



Lexington, Va., and Daniel (Beth) Kophazi of Fort Mill, S.C.; six grandchildren, Michael



McMahon; Amy DePhilippo Ferrarie and Joe DePhilippo, Jr.; and Joel, Sam, and Katy Kophazi; and two great grandchildren, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.



Eileen was a member of Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, Florida for many years. She loved new shoes, sunsets, all things Irish, watching "Jeopardy", bingo, knitting, good music, Bishop Sheen,



and dessert. She often consoled herself and others with the simple and wise words: "This too shall pass." And so it has.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Emily June, Dr. Issam Halaby, and Tidewell Hospice for their



excellent care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that gifts be made to Tidewell Hospice and Palliative Care of Venice, FL or to St. Vincent DePaul Society of Venice, Florida, in Eileen's memory.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Epiphany Cathedral on Friday, August 28th at 1:00



pm. Burial will be at Venice Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by Farley Funeral Homes & Crematory of Venice, Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store