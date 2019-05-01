Margaret J. Roberts, 88, of Venice, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.



She was born on March 7, 1931 to Lawrence and Agnes Abela in Detroit, Michigan, and came to Venice 20 years ago. Art was her passion, whether she was painting or teaching her craft. She was always smiling and laughing. Her smile and effervescent personality left her loved by many in both Milford, Michigan and Venice. Margaret was the devoted wife of Alfred Mifsud, who she lovingly cared for during his long illness. Alfred preceded her in death, as did her second husband, Dale Roberts.



Surviving family members include her daughter, Donna Pachota (Mike) of Venice; grandsons, Justin Pachota (Cheri) and Nicholas Pachota (Katherine), both of Venice; great-grandchildren, Jerimiah, Ryela, Isabella, and Madeline; step-sons, Mark Roberts (Pam), Gregg Roberts (Mike), and Tedd Roberts (Heidi), all of Michigan. Margaret will also be missed by multiple grand-dogs who loved to visit her. Margaret's brother Samuel and sister Joanna also preceded her in death.



A Memorial Mass will be held at the Epiphany Cathedral on Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m.



Donations in her memory can be made to the Venice Arts Center or Our Mother's House.



Donations in her memory can be made to the Venice Arts Center or Our Mother's House.