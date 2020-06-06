Margaret Lynn Naylor, 51, passed away unexpectedly May 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born Feb. 25, 1969, to John and Donna Naylor, in Normal, Ill. She graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1991. Moved to Venice, Fla., in 2010 to be closer to her parents. She met the love of her life Melissa in 2015. They married Jan. 26, 2016.



Margaret was a wonderfully roving spirit, who hated to settle too long anywhere, loved traveling, and was always looking forward to the next adventure. For many years running, she traveled to Nicaragua on missionary trips with Wesley United Methodist Church, building schools and community clinics.



Margaret was a musician. She played many instruments in her life but particularly loved her guitar and piano. Most recently she played in the praise band of her church, Suncoast Cathedral MCC.



An irreverent jokester, Margaret loved sharing a laugh with friends and family, as was always ready with a witty retort or hilarious take on any situation she found herself in.



Margaret's generous heart led to be an every-ready helper, who jumped in to help whenever necessary. Her activities ranged from assisting her family sell sloppy joes to cooking for church members. She was also a political activist dedicated to helping her community. Margaret is survived by her wife Melissa; parents John and Donna Naylor (Venice); sisters Amy (Patrick) Boyle and Jill (Scott) Chamberlain; nieces Kat and Bernadette Boyle; stepson Christopher (Hannah) Sorg; and loving aunts, uncles and the best cousins. A private memorial was held Friday June 5. In lieu of flowers please consider donations sent to Sarasota Pride. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store