Margaret Maye Church
Margaret Maye Church, "Peggy", 82, of Venice, Fla., went to be with our Lord on Oct. 6, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. Peggy was born Dec. 12, 1937, in Mount Sterling, Ohio, to the late William Frederick Steinbrunner and Virginia Constance Houck. Peggy grew up in Gallipolis, Ohio, graduated from Gallia Academy High School in 1954 where she was a majorette with the marching band. She married her high school sweetheart, Harold Richard Church on July 16, 1955. Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Church, of 64 1/2 years, her parents, William Steinbrunner and Virginia Houck Yeskey, aunt, Juanita Neal, uncle, Charles M. Neal, Sr., cousin, Lance Corporal Charles M. Neal, Jr., stepfather, Frank Gease, and nephews, Jimmy Poulos and Randy Louks. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Survivors include her children, Cathy Church Smith (Warren), Connie Church Glover, and Rick Church; granddaughters, Lauren Smith, Kim Wright (Troy), Kayla and Kendra Church; great-granddaughters, Addison and Brynlee Wright; sister, Carolyn Poulos (Jim); brother, George Gease (Annie); cousins, J. Michael and Barb Neal; sisters in law, Janice Layne and Eloise Louks, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2020, at Grace United Methodist Church, Venice, Fla.

Final interment along with her late husband, Richard Church, will be held at Venice Memorial Gardens, Venice, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Tidewell Hospice of Venice, Grace United Methodist Church-Venice, SunCoast Emmaus, or a charity of your choice.

Please sign her online guest book at www.farleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
