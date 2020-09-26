Marguerite "Migs" FitzGibbons Gottstein.
Migs, 90, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Syracuse and Fayetteville, N.Y., went home to be with God on Sept. 22, 2020.
She is the daughter of Oscar and Adele Walser born in Syracuse, N.Y. on March 15, 1930. Migs graduated summa cum laude receiving a BS in Science from Le Moyne College's first graduating class in 1951. She was the loving mother of seven children, 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
While raising her children she, with her late husband Mark FitzGibbons Jr, started a successful HR Consulting Firm "FitzGibbons Associates" in operation for over 20 years. Migs was active in Venice, Fla., with Epiphany Cathedral as a daily communicant, Centering Prayer, Emmaus Sisters. She was a volunteer at Venice Hospital. Migs enjoyed walks to Venice Beach and Jetty, watching sunsets and getting together with her neighbors.
Migs was predeceased by her husband Mark H. FitzGibbons in 1987 and her second husband William Gottstein in 2016.
Migs is survived by her children: Mary Pat FitzGibbons (Paul Brown), Mark H (Carolyn) FitzGibbons III, Maureen (Jeff) Johnson, Margery (Robert) Waldron, Michael (Linda) FitzGibbons, Matthew (Karen) FitzGibbons, M Sean (Rose) FitzGibbons, Tom Gottstein, Robert Gottstein and Barbara Gottstein.
Services will be held on Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. at Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota St, Venice FL 34285.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, please have Masses said for Migs or donations may be made in remembrance of Marguerite (Walser) Gottstein ('51) for Gottstein Science Fund at Le Moyne College, Department of Giving, 1419 Salt Springs Rd, Syracuse NY 13214.
