Marguerite J. Hill, 81, passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2020, in Venice, Fla., after an extended period of declining health with her loving life companion, Dr. P C Sundareswaran, by her side. She was born in Woodbury, Vt., on May 9, 1939, to Daniel C. Cookson, Sr. and Mary Gertrude (McGill) Cookson and grew up with her eight siblings on the family farm, attending schools in Woodbury and Hardwick.



Marguerite moved to Lyndonville with her husband, Jerry Baillargeon, in 1957 and their young daughter, Claire who was followed by a brother, Paul "P. Jay". She later moved to West Burke where she and her second husband, Raymond McCoy, raised her children and owned and operated West Burke Auto.



Those who knew her as a young woman may remember all the fun Marguerite had at dance halls, playing guitar and singing on stage or at house parties. She loved to cook and would often feed a crowd, never quite knowing who, or how many, might show up in time for supper, making sure there was always plenty. She enjoyed taking care of her home and garden and the cellar was regularly stocked with fresh canned goods and pickles. She kept busy. She was happiest when surrounded by family. Large gatherings with her children and grandchildren or getting together with her brothers and sisters and their families meant the world to her. Marguerite loved holidays, particularly Christmas, and often had her shopping done and wrapped before most people had even started! She wasn't one to ever wait until the last minute to get anything done. Not one to mince words, she was known and loved for being feisty, as well as funny, and you always knew where she stood on something.



Marguerite never did like winter or being cold. Vermont's climate only suited her during the warmer months. She enjoyed many summers at the family camp at Shadow Lake in Glover before moving permanently to Florida in the mid-1980s. In 1990, Marguerite married William "Bill" Hill while living in Venice, Florida. The couple spent many years splitting their time between their home on Cape Cod in summer and Florida's Gulf Coast. They enjoyed cruises, car trips, and entertaining family and friends together until Bill's passing in 2002.



Known as a dedicated caregiver, Marguerite would cook for everyone who would come and eat for as long as she could, including making lots of nourishing soups for delivery to older friends and neighbors. In later years, she took an interest in the feral cats in her neighborhood, and she and Sundar provided food, medical care and love to an evolving group of them. Eventually, Tiger became her indoor "bed" cat. In her last years Marguerite was feisty about political issues and kept a close eye on current events. Her last months of life were spent reading, watching the news, and working on her jigsaw puzzles with her beloved Tiger Kitty and Sundar always nearby.



Marguerite is survived by her longtime life companion, Dr. P C Sundareswaran of Venice, Fla.; her daughter Claire Swaha (Fred) of Lyndon, Vt.; her son Paul "P.Jay" Baillargeon, of Websterville, Vt. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jamie Warriner (James) of Glover, Vt.; Dan Baillargeon (Meredith), of Lyndon, Vt.; Shauna Hill of Burlington, Vt.; Kasea Hill of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; Tyler Perrino of St. John, USVI; Bayley Palzer of Burlington, Vt.; Kris Hill, Lyndon, Vt. Marguerite had 8eight great-grandchildren: Abbygail and Olivia Warriner, twins Bellamy and Colby Hill, and Lane, Warren, and twins Weston and Nolan Baillargeon, all of Vt.



She is also survived by four of her eight siblings: her brother Chester Cookson (Judy) of East Montpelier, Vt.; and sisters Martha Foster (Jerry Vaughan) of Cabot, Vt.; Ruth Rathburn (Cliffton) of Woodbury; Vt.; Louise "Sue" Foster of Knoxville, Tenn., and many nieces and nephews. Additionally she is survived by her dear friends Sally Kosik and Cheryl Greenwood.



She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Bill Hill, her oldest sister Helen "Toot" Fletcher, and brothers Daniel "Bunchie" Cookson, Lawrence "Broat" Cookson, and John Cookson.



The RNs, LPNs, CNAs and others of Tidewell Hospice took excellent care of Marguerite in her final days. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to them.



No services are planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Compassion for Pets, 1206 Wyeth Drive, Nokomis, FL 34275.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kays Ponger Uselton Funeral Home.



