Maria G. Jaehne, Born 9/19/1935, Died June 4, 2019



Our beautiful, sweet Wife, Mother, Grandma and Great-Grandma went to be with the Lord very peacefully, after a year long battle with Alzheimer's, surrounded by Husband, Skip Jaehne and Children, Sara Jaehne Penney, Jean Jaehne Larson (Eric) and Patrick Ellis Jaehne. Her Grandkids, T/Sgt Patrick J. Penney, USAF, Zachary G.. Larson, Max Larson, Natalie Regan and Great-Grandchild, Genevieve Regan were the light of her life. Maria and Skip met when both were in the Air Force stationed in Lake Charles, LA. Maria served as an Air Force Nurse 1/Lt for 4 years in Lake Charles and when both were transferred to Nouasseur AB, Morocco, where they had their first child, Sara.



Maria, Skip and the kids settled in Venice in 1979 and became active in the Chamber and Christ United Methodist Church. Maria was an avid Tennis player and helped Skip with his business.



Arrangements are being handled by the National Cremation Society and a celebration of her life is planned for July 20, 2019 at 3 PM in the main gallery of the Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. South, Venice. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution, in Maria Jaehne's name, to the in support of research. Read More Listen to Obituary