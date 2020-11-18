1/1
Marian S. Magnuson
1925 - 2020
Marian S. Magnuson, 95, of Venice, Fla., was welcomed home Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Marian was born Sept. 20, 1925, in Chicago, Ill., to Chester and Mildred Swan and moved to Venice in 1990. She was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Nokomis where she enjoyed singing in the choir and planning social events. Marian was preceded in death by a son, Donald, and her husband of 60 yrs, Robert. Together, they loved square dancing, traveling and camping. Surviving are her sons Richard (Judy) Magnuson; James (Christine) Magnuson; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Marian's life will be celebrated with a private family service on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Park Ridge, Ill., with Pastor Peter Lundberg, officiating. A video celebrating Marian's life will be shared on her family's Facebook pages at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Nokomis, Fla. Nelsonfunerals.com

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Memories & Condolences
November 18, 2020
Marian was Great Friend and Neighbor at Bird Bay Condos, Venice, FL for several years. We have kept close contact since 1991 and had lunch with her every few months until Covid 19 hit, and her move back to IL. A lot of good times and memories, she will be missed. God Bless.
Brad and Dene Shickel
Friend
